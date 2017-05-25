NCHS Students Lobby Lawmakers For School Budget

By 1 hour ago
  • NCHS students met with Governor Rauner to talk about how their lives would be disrupted if schools don't open in the fall.
    NCHS teacher Patrick Lawler
  • NCHS students used talking points they generated through researching the Unit Five financial position in an attempt to convince State Senator Jason Barickman (R-Bloomington) of the need to end the budget standoff.
    NCHS teacher Patrick Lawler
  • NCHS students said Bloomington Normal lawmakers seemed unsurprised at their efforts to communicate the dire financial position of Unit Five schools. The students are pictured with Representative Dan Brady.
    NCHS teacher Patrick Lawler.
  • In addition to Bloomington Normal lawmakers, the NCHS students also met with Senator Daniel Biss (D-Evanston). Biss is running for Governor.
    NCHS teacher Patrick Lawler

A group of Normal Community High School Students has tried their hands at breaking the budget deadlock.

A group led by Social Studies teacher Patrick Lawler drove to Springfield to meet with General Assembly members.

They said they came away a little disappointed in the response from Bloomington Normal Republicans they met. Cailin Hall said she tried to tell them Unit Five has about two months of financial reserves to operate if there is no budget.

"They all said stuff about they don't want to increase taxes. It didn't really seem as if they had an effective way to help our school system," said Hall.

The students did get a round of applause from State Senators when they were announced on the floor of that chamber.

Cailin Hall and Katie Fata are both Juniors at NCHS. They said they won't risk staying in Illinois for college.

" I don't plan to go to college in Illinois which is kind of disappointing because I had planned to. But, after all the issues with the budget I don't want to stay in a state that is going to financially affect me in such a negative way," said Fata.

Fata said they shared figures about Unit Five such as the district has 19 guidance counsellors , but should have 42.

She said twin cities lawmakers did not act surprised.

The NCHS group met with Senators Jason Barickman (R), Daniel Biss (D), and Bill Brady (R), with Representative Dan Brady (R), and with Governor Bruce Rauner (R).

