Related Program: Ask Me Another Mystery Guest By editor • 2 hours ago Related Program: Ask Me Another TweetShareGoogle+Email Mystery Guest Chloe Swantner plays a game with host Ophira Eisenberg and house musician Jonathan Coulton on Ask Me Another. Mike Katzif / NPR Listen Listening... / We spoke to Chloe Swantner, who practices an unusual craft. Can you solve the mystery before Ophira and Jonathan figure it out? Heard On Mozhan Marnò: Diaries, Screenplays, And BlacklistsCopyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/. TweetShareGoogle+Email