 Mystery Guest | WGLT
Related Program: 
Ask Me Another

Mystery Guest

By editor 2 hours ago
  • Mystery Guest Chloe Swantner plays a game with host Ophira Eisenberg and house musician Jonathan Coulton on Ask Me Another.
    Mystery Guest Chloe Swantner plays a game with host Ophira Eisenberg and house musician Jonathan Coulton on Ask Me Another.
    Mike Katzif / NPR

We spoke to Chloe Swantner, who practices an unusual craft. Can you solve the mystery before Ophira and Jonathan figure it out?

Heard On Mozhan Marnò: Diaries, Screenplays, And Blacklists

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.