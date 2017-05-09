MVC Invites Valparaiso University To Join

The Missouri Valley Conference is trying to make up for the loss of Wichita State.

The Conference President's Council is inviting Valparaiso University into the MVC.

Valpo is in northern Indiana and its basketball team has a strong history of NCAA participation as a mid major with nine appearances in the tournament since 1996 and two game wins.



The MVC is making no further comment, pending the negotiation of terms with Valparaiso.



Wichita State took its basketball team to the American Athletic Conference.



Valparaiso currently plays in the Horizon League, which was not as strong as the Missouri Valley last year according to some rating indexes.

