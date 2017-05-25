Murder Arrest Made In Bloomington Motel Death

Bloomington police have made an arrest in the murder case of a Peoria woman in a motel on Brock Drive.

Officers had previously labeled the death of 27-year old Shannon Hastings suspicious.

Accused of murder is 32 year old Kyle Brestan of Bloomington.

Police are seeking no other suspects at this time, but continue to urge anyone with information about the case to contact detectives.

Hastings body was found about 12:30 Sunday afternoon, May 21, in a room at a motel in the 400 block of Brock Drive in Bloomington.

