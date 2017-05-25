Murder Arrest Made In Bloomington Motel Death

Kyle Breston of Bloomington is being held for murder in the death of Shannon Hastings.
Credit Bloomington Police Department

Bloomington police have made an arrest in the murder case of a Peoria woman in a motel on Brock Drive.

Officers had previously labeled the death of 27-year old Shannon Hastings suspicious.

Accused of murder is 32 year old Kyle Brestan of Bloomington.

Police are seeking no other suspects at this time, but continue to urge anyone with information about the case to contact detectives.

Shannon Hastings body was found in a motel room Sunday afternoon May 21.
Credit Bloomington Police Department

Hastings body was found about 12:30 Sunday afternoon, May 21, in a room at a motel in the 400 block of Brock Drive in Bloomington.

