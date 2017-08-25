Motorcyclist Dead After Crash In Northeast Normal

A 42-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash Thursday night in northeast Normal.

The crash happened east of Raab Road and North Pointe Drive, said McLean County Coroner Kathy Davis. The man was taken to OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington, where he was pronounced dead around 7:35 p.m., Davis said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday. The man's name is being withheld pending family notifications.

The crash remains under investigation by the coroner's office and Normal police.

