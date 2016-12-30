Morstatter Named CEO Of Boys & Girls Club Of Bloomington-Normal

Tony Morstatter is the new CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bloomington-Normal. The club board made the announcement yesterday in a statement.

Morstatter has been a Financial Advisor with Wells Fargo for the past three years and has a combined nine years of sales experience. He has served on the Boys & Girls Clubs programs committee and Board of Directors for three years. He's also served as a member of the OSF St. Joseph Medical Center Foundation Council, and been a coach and treasurer for McLean County Pony Baseball.

In a statement, Morstatter said "I am honored and blessed to accept this responsibility and look forward to working with our members and their families to ensure they all have the opportunity to become leaders in our community – today and for generations to come.”

Morstatter's term begins January 9.