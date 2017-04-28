Mom Finds Hope For Others In Family Visitation Center

A LeRoy woman whose ex killed her two children and himself is calling for people to support the Children's Home and Aid Family Visitation Center.

Amy Liechtenberg said supervised visitations are very important.

Liechtenberg's children Duncan and Jack were forced to go on unsupervised visitations.

"The judge in our case decided to stop supervised visits because he said the funding was not going to be there so they were not going to be able to keep the doors open. So, on their sixth unsupervised visit was when he abducted them. We found them three weeks later," said Liechtenberg.

Lietchtenberg has been deeply involved in fundraising for the visitation center ever since.

"In this country is a silent epidemic with what happened to Duncan and Jack. A lot of children have perished as well. My goal is to make sure that no other parent will feel this pain again," said Liechtenberg.

Lietchenberg is urging people to support the seventh annual Taking Steps to End Child Abuse 5k Color run at Fairview Park on Saturday.



The center supervised more than 160 visits last year.