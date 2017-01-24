Mitsubishi Donates $50,000 To History Museum

The McLean County Museum of History is planning to open a Mitsubishi Motors exhibit in the fall of 2018.

Museum staff made the announcement today when representatives from the Mitsubishi Motors U.S.A. Foundation presented a $50,000 gift to support the museum's campaign for local education.

Museum Development Director Lauren Lacey said the exhibit will explore the local stories of workers and the diverse industries and innovations that built McLean County into a thriving community.

“We are proud to have the support of local businesses who care about education and history,” said Beth Whisman, executive director of the McLean County Museum of History. “Clearly Mitsubishi has played an important role in the community’s past and this gift demonstrates O'Brien Mitsubishi’s interest in being a part of our future. Their generous donation will help build our new exhibit galleries, upgrade technology throughout the Museum, and expand our free education programs.”

O'Brien Mitsubishi General Manager Ryan Gremore said he's happy the museum will be able to showcase what the Mitsubishi plant meant to residents.

"I think it's very special that future generations will see there were vehicles built here at one time. I think it's incredible," Gremore said.

Mitsubishi Motors North America Executive Vice President Don Swearingen said the gift will sustain efforts to educate and document Mitsubishi's contribution to the twin cities. Museum staff said the exhibit will be called Working For A Living and feature artifacts and images of the company's past.