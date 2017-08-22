 Missing U of I Scholar's Family Asks Trump To Help Find Her | WGLT

Missing U of I Scholar's Family Asks Trump To Help Find Her

By IPR 2 minutes ago
  • Yingying Zhang
    Missing University of Illinois scholar Yingying Zhang.
    Courtesy / University of Illinois

The family of kidnapped University of Illinois scholar Yingying Zhang is appealing to President Donald Trump for help in finding her.

At a news conference Tuesday, the family read the letter where they asked Trump to “direct all available law enforcement … to find our daughter as soon as possible.”

Zhang's boyfriend, Xiaolin Hou, said he and jher family will never give up until she is found.

“I have promised Yingying (that) I will protect her and stay with her. Now, I missed the first one, but I will not miss the second one," Hou said.

Zhang was kidnapped on June 9 and the FBI presumes her dead. Former U of I graduate student Brendt Christensen has been arrested and charged with kidnapping.

WGLT depends on financial support from users to bring you stories and interviews like this one. As someone who values experienced, knowledgeable, and award-winning journalists covering meaningful stories in central Illinois, please consider making a contribution.

Tags: 
Yingying Zhang

Related Content

ISU, Other Campuses Face Safety Questions After Chinese Scholar's Disappearance

By WGLT Staff Jul 26, 2017
Yingying Zhang
Courtesy / University of Illinois

The disappearance of a Chinese scholar at the University of Illinois is leading to some difficult conversations about safety on college campuses.

Prosecutors: U of I Kidnapping Suspect Attended Victim's Vigil

By IPR & The Associated Press Jul 6, 2017
Yingying Zhang
Courtesy / University of Illinois

Prosecutors say the suspect in the kidnapping of a University of Illinois scholar from China attended a vigil for the victim a day before his arrest and spoke about how she resisted.

Missing Scholar Believed Dead After FBI Arrest

By IPR Jul 1, 2017
Yingying Zhang
Courtesy / University of Illinois

The FBI says it has arrested a Champaign man in the disappearance of a visiting University of Illinois scholar. It also says it believes the Chinese scholar, 26-year-old Yingying Zhang, is dead.

The FBI arrested 27-year-old Brendt Christensen on Friday. The criminal complaint provided by the FBI says Christensen is charged with kidnapping. He will make his first appearance in federal court on Monday.