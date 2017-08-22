Missing U of I Scholar's Family Asks Trump To Help Find Her

The family of kidnapped University of Illinois scholar Yingying Zhang is appealing to President Donald Trump for help in finding her.

At a news conference Tuesday, the family read the letter where they asked Trump to “direct all available law enforcement … to find our daughter as soon as possible.”

Zhang's boyfriend, Xiaolin Hou, said he and jher family will never give up until she is found.

“I have promised Yingying (that) I will protect her and stay with her. Now, I missed the first one, but I will not miss the second one," Hou said.

Zhang was kidnapped on June 9 and the FBI presumes her dead. Former U of I graduate student Brendt Christensen has been arrested and charged with kidnapping.

WGLT depends on financial support from users to bring you stories and interviews like this one. As someone who values experienced, knowledgeable, and award-winning journalists covering meaningful stories in central Illinois, please consider making a contribution.