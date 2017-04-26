Miller Park Zoo Welcomes New Tiger

Rojo is the new Sumatran Tiger at the Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington.
Credit Miller Park Zoo / City of Bloomington

The Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington has replaced its Sumatran Tiger. The 10 year old male named Rojo comes from the Topeka Zoo.

The Zoo said Sumatran Tigers are a critically endangered species because of habitat destruction.

The Miller Park Zoo participates in the Species Survival Program, in this case by providing space for animals not high on the breeding list.

The Zoo's previous Sumatran Tiger, a male named Heran, left in January for the Louisville Zoo to be paired with a female there.

The Zoo said Tigers are solitary except when they come together for mating, and in the case of mothers with cubs.
 

Miller Park Zoo

Baby Otters Arrive At Miller Park Zoo

By Mar 22, 2017
City of Bloomington

The Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington has welcomed two bundles of furry cuteness. Parks and Recreation Director Jay Tetzloff said the baby otter pups were born about a month ago.

Their eyes are now open, but Tetzloff said they do not yet know how to swim.

New Penguin Exhibit Opening At Chicago's Lincoln Park Zoo

By AP Oct 6, 2016
Karen Roe / Flickr

The public is getting its first peek at the penguins returning to Chicago's Lincoln Park Zoo.

The zoo is holding a grand opening for the new Robert and Mayari Pritzker Penguin Cove on Thursday. The $7 million exhibit is home to 12 African penguins.

These penguins are native to South Africa and endangered. The zoo says African penguin populations have been decimated by human impacts, including unsustainable fishing, egg-collecting and oil spills.

The new space features a South African landscape, a pool and nesting areas camouflaged within exhibit rockwork.
 

Miller Park Zoo Flamingo Exhibit Opens Friday

By Michael Hill Jun 21, 2016
Michael Hill / WGLT

Flamingos at a new exhibit opening at the Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington have been let out for the first time. More than 20 Greater Flamingos, which are the tallest species, can be seen when patrons first walk into the zoo.