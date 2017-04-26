Miller Park Zoo Welcomes New Tiger

The Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington has replaced its Sumatran Tiger. The 10 year old male named Rojo comes from the Topeka Zoo.

The Zoo said Sumatran Tigers are a critically endangered species because of habitat destruction.

The Miller Park Zoo participates in the Species Survival Program, in this case by providing space for animals not high on the breeding list.

The Zoo's previous Sumatran Tiger, a male named Heran, left in January for the Louisville Zoo to be paired with a female there.

The Zoo said Tigers are solitary except when they come together for mating, and in the case of mothers with cubs.

