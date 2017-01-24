Mid-Morning Crash Kills Man In Normal

An 80-year old man has died in a crash at Veterans Parkway and Fort Jesse Road in Normal this morning.

Police Chief Rick Bleichner said three vehicles were involved about 9:30 a.m.

"One of the vehicles involved was a semi. It was a commercial vehicle. There was a pickup truck involved and then a minivan. The driver of the pickup had sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash. The attempts to revive him by fire personnel were not successful," said Bleichner.

Bleichner said the intersection remains closed until early afternoon for crash reconstruction analysts to work. Police recommend using an alternate route. Bleichner said there may be video available from a nearby business.

The McLean County Coroner said an autopsy will be performed later this afternoon.

Bleichner says the Veterans and Fort Jesse intersection is among the top five in Normal for crashes because of the daily volume of vehicles.

