GLT's Sound Ideas

'Merchandise' On The Turntable

GLT's Jon Norton likes to stop by local record stores to hear what's on the turntable while customers browse the bins.  He recently dropped in on Jared Alcorn at Waiting Room Records in uptown Normal to hear a sound that flashed him back to the 1980's.

Click "Listen" below to hear Jared Alcorn take you through songs from "A Corpse Wired For Sound," the most recent release by the Florida based Merchandise.  Alcorn says those who like the 1980's sounds of Depeche Mode and Psychedelic Furs will enjoy digging into Merchandise.

Music Features

