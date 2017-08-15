McLean County Jury Convicts Accused ATM And Check Scammer

A McLean County Jury has convicted a 25-year-old man of a complex fraud scheme.

The McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office said Reginald Cooper had other people open checking accounts at a bank and then deposit forged checks. The funds would be withdrawn using an Automatic Teller Machine before the bank found out the checks were bogus.

Prosecutors originally charged Cooper with stealing more than $10,000, between July of 2016 and May of this year, but only presented evidence of $2,700 dollars in theft at the trial.

State lawmakers view this type of crime, Organizer of a Continuing Financial Crime Enterprise, as a Class X felony, eligible for longer prison terms because of its complexity and because it draws other people into committing crimes as well.

There is a fresh pre-sentence investigation report on file, prosecutors said, because Cooper had pleaded guilty to another felony.

That allows an expedited sentencing date of August 25th.

