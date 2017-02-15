McLean Co. Interim Health Dept. Director Named

By 1 hour ago
  • Cathy Coverston-Anderson is the Interim McLean County Health Department Director
    Cathy Coverston-Anderson is the Interim McLean County Health Department Director
    McLean County Health Department
  • The McLean County Health Department is located in downtown Bloomington.
    The McLean County Health Department is located in downtown Bloomington.
    Staff / WGLT

The Assistant Administrator at the McLean County Health Department will take the top job on an interim basis.

Cathy Coverston-Anderson has been at the agency for more than seven years. Anderson has a graduate degree in public health from Harvard.

A search for a permanent director will take six to eight months according to Health Board Chair Judy Buchanan.

"The Board is confident that Cathy's knowledge and experience in the field of public health and her work with the department will allow her to assume some key administrative responsibilities during the interim," said Buchanan.

Current Director Walt Howe is retiring, 13 months after e-mails surfaced showing him conspiring with then health board members to promote his agenda over County Board wishes. Howe had pushed for a nearly 50% reduction in drug court money at a time when other county officials wanted to boost that program and other mental health initiatives.

Some members of the board of health stepped down at the time.

Since then, the County, Health Department, and Health Board have communicated more about programs, grants, and initiatives

McLean County Health Department
Health and Medicine
McLean County
Politics and Government
Mental Health

