McHistory: 33 Years On The Streetcar

Bloomington Normal Street Railway. David Law is at left.
Credit McLean County Museum of History

Today's Connect Transit bus system can trace its roots in Bloomington-Normal back more than 130 years. 

A new form of transportation connected Bloomington residents in the late 1800's, a horse railway.

The series McHistory is done in partnership with the McLean County Museum of History, bringing you the words and times of central Illinois residents of other eras. GLT's Charlie Schlenker produces the series. You hear the voices of Bill Kemp and Jeff Woodard, with the museum.

In today's episode of McHistory, we hear about a veteran driver and conductor on an early form of transit.

