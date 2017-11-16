Mayoral Power At Risk In Bloomington

There's a move to weaken the power of the office of Mayor in Bloomington.

Council members will discuss whether to take away mayoral authority to place issues on the agenda and make that task solely subject to a group of aldermen. Under the proposal from Alderman David Sage, a mayor could still sign the request for an agenda item, but not solely originate an agenda issue.

Mayor Tari Renner said it's a bad idea.

"And I absolutely oppose any movement to create a Chicago-style ward politics. I think this would move us in that direction," said Renner.

He said it is important for someone who represents the entire city to be able to bring issues to the council for debate.

The driver of the effort to weaken Renner is Sage. Sage has not responded to GLT efforts to get comment.

Renner said a lack of research on the proposal shows it is purely political.

"It was not vetted. When I talked to the former mayors, they had not heard anything about it. People at the Illinois Municipal League had not heard about it from Bloomington. There was not really much, if any, homework done on this. We do need to talk about the broader implications of taking this power away from the mayor to set the agenda and giving it to the aldermen chosen from nine parts of the city," said Renner.

He said six aldermen signed the request for the issue to be considered. Renner said the term for Bloomington's current structure is an active mayor and city manager form of government, which is less than a strong mayor system.

WGLT depends on financial support from users to bring you stories and interviews like this one. As someone who values experienced, knowledgeable, and award-winning journalists covering meaningful stories in central Illinois, please consider making a contribution.