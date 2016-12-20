Related Program: 
GLT's Sound Ideas

Mayor Koos On Rivian Skepticism, Says More Information Forthcoming

By Dec 20, 2016
Related Program: 
GLT's Sound Ideas

The Normal Town Council considering the Rivian Automotive deal on Dec. 12.
Credit Staff / WGLT

Skepticism and opposition surfaced quickly on social media after economic incentives were announced to attract Rivian Automotive to the former Mitsubishi auto manufacturing plant.  The Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council, the Town of Normal, and Mayor Chris Koos helped lead the effort to pass an incentive package which includes property tax abatements from area taxing bodies. 

"Some of the messages I was getting was 'the town's in bad shape, it's only going to get worse, and don't you dare do anything to fix it,'" said Koos. "I'm not sure where that mindset comes from but it's certainly not the community I want to live in and a lot of people I know don't want to live in that environment." 

Koos said during Sound Ideas that some of the negativity and suspicion of elected officials may be an outgrowth of the divisive 2016 election. He said gridlock in Congress and at the state level is frustrating to many people. But he says, at the municipal level, the motivation is not driven by ideology. 

"What happens at a municipal level in the United States, which is where most of the work gets done, people are pretty altruistic about what they're doing and how they do it," said Koos.

Riven has been in a self-described "stealth  mode." Koos said that's worked against the company locally and he thinks they'd agree with that.  Koos blamed one blog post for setting off most negative comments or skepticism. He said the company has been fully vetted. He expect Rivian Automotive to be more forthcoming after the first of the year. 

"Some of the things I've found out about some of the leadership in that company is pretty amazing," said Koos. "The experience, and the knowledge, and the talent they've assembled for that, once people start to find out who these people are, I think it's going to change their minds."

Rivian CEO R.J. Scaringe, left, next to Kyle Ham of the B-N Economic Development Council, addressing the Heartland Community College board. The HCC board also approved property tax abatements.
Credit Staff

Koos said another criticism he heard is that 'big car companies are trying to do what Rivian is doing, so why even try?' Koos called those kinds of comments "anti-entrepreneurial."

Rivian's CEO R.J. Scaringe told Sound Ideas he envisions an electric drive vehicle, sold under today's traditional ownership model. However, in the not so distant future, Rivian would produce self-driving, cars which would be shared. 

Koos said if Rivian never produces one car, the company will have invested millions of dollars into the former Mitsubishi factory, a facility that could then be put back on the market for someone else to consider.  

Tags: 
Rivian Automotive
Town of Normal
Mayor Chris Koos
Economic Development
Economic Development Council

Related Content

Leaders Make The Case For Taxpayer Support Of Rivian

By Dec 9, 2016

The Mayor of Normal said twin cities officials checked into negative news reports about Rivian Automotive and there is nothing there.

Koos made the case for proceeding with a million dollar cash grant and five year tax abatement to encourage Rivian to buy the former Mitsubishi plant.

Rivian Automotive Developing Future Transportation Model

By Dec 13, 2016
Staff / WGLT

The founder and CEO of Rivian Automotive thinks people may be tiring of traditional car ownership.  He calls cars "poorly performing assets." R.J. Scaringe was in Normal as the company moves toward purchasing the former Mitsubishi car manufacturing plant. The town council voted unanimously on an economic incentive package Monday. 

Normal Council Backs Rivian Deal For Mitsubishi Plant

By Dec 13, 2016
Two auto industry executives talk with two local leaders in Normal Council chambers.
Colleen Reynolds / WGLT

After agreeing that it is a low-risk, high reward proposition Normal council members last night unanimously approved an incentive package to lure a start-up electric car manufacturer to the former Mitsubishi plant.  Rivian is an automotive technology company developing vehicles and services to advance the shift to sustainable mobility which would include automation and car-sharing models.