Man Killed In Overnight Crash Near Bloomington

A 19-year-old man was killed and another injured early Saturday in a single-vehicle crash near Bloomington.

The crash happened around midnight "near 8285 North 1900 East Road near Bloomington," McLean County Coroner Kathleen Davis said in a statement. The 19-year-old was pronounced dead at 1:14 a.m., and the other male occupant was treated at an area hospital, Davis said.

The 19-year-old's name is being withheld pending family notification, she said.

The crash remains under investigation by the McLean County sheriff's department, coroner's office, and Illinois State Police. Downs and Bloomington fire departments also responded to the crash.

The exact location of the crash remained unclear. GLT is working to confirm the location.

