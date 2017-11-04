 Man Killed In Overnight Crash Near Bloomington | WGLT

Man Killed In Overnight Crash Near Bloomington

By 59 minutes ago

A 19-year-old man was killed and another injured early Saturday in a single-vehicle crash near Bloomington.

The crash happened around midnight "near 8285 North 1900 East Road near Bloomington," McLean County Coroner Kathleen Davis said in a statement. The 19-year-old was pronounced dead at 1:14 a.m., and the other male occupant was treated at an area hospital, Davis said.

The 19-year-old's name is being withheld pending family notification, she said.

The crash remains under investigation by the McLean County sheriff's department, coroner's office, and Illinois State Police. Downs and Bloomington fire departments also responded to the crash.

The exact location of the crash remained unclear. GLT is working to confirm the location.

WGLT depends on financial support from users to bring you stories and interviews like this one. As someone who values experienced, knowledgeable, and award-winning journalists covering meaningful stories in Central Illinois, please consider making a contribution.

Tags: 
McLean County Coroner
Police and Courts

Related Content

McLean County Coroner: 7 Overdose Deaths In 1 Week

By Sep 14, 2017
Patrick Sison / The Associated Press

As Netflix is debuting a new documentary this week called "Heroin(e)" about three women battling the opioid epidemic in West Virginia, McLean County Coroner Kathy Davis is waging her own one-woman crusade to help educate the community.

Body Found In Creek Near Constitution Trail at Veterans Parkway

By & Sep 13, 2017
Google Maps

Authorities are asking for the public's help as they investigate the death of a man whose body was found Wednesday afternoon in a creek near the Constitution Trail close to Veterans Parkway.

Police: Dad Killed Sons Then Set Fire In Murder-Suicide

By Sep 20, 2017
Ryan Denham / WGLT

A 33-year-old father strangled his young sons to death, set a fire, then killed himself as his wife searched frantically for her family before fleeing their burning northeast Bloomington home and asking neighbors to call 911, authorities said Wednesday.