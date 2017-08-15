Man Arrested In Bicyclist Hit-And-Run

Bloomington Police have arrested a man for a hit-and-run that has critically injured a bicyclist.

A 16-year-old boy remains in critical condition and the family is requesting privacy, police said.

Steven McCuen, 32, of Bloomington is charged with driving under the influence failing to report an accident with an injury.

The collision happened around 8:40 p.m. in the 1400 block of Six Points Road between Morris Avenue and Alexander Roads.

The boy was life-flighted to Peoria.

WGLT depends on financial support from users to bring you stories and interviews like this one. As someone who values experienced, knowledgeable, and award-winning journalists covering meaningful stories in central Illinois, please consider making a contribution.