Man Arrested In Bicyclist Hit-And-Run

By 2 hours ago

Bloomington Police have arrested a man for a hit-and-run that has critically injured a bicyclist.

A 16-year-old boy remains in critical condition and the family is requesting privacy, police said.

Hit-and-run suspect Steven McCuen.
Credit Bloomington Police

Steven McCuen, 32, of Bloomington is charged with driving under the influence failing to report an accident with an injury.

The collision happened around 8:40 p.m. in the 1400 block of Six Points Road between Morris Avenue and Alexander Roads.

The boy was life-flighted to Peoria.

Crime
Bloomington Police

