Major Budget Compromise Pushed In Spingfield

Leaders in the Illinois State Senate are hoping to advance a major compromise this week in Springfield. It’d be the first sign of progress on a state budget in nearly two years. Right now, the massive package includes a tax on soda pop, raising the income tax rate, adding casinos, and more. Senator Don Harmon said many industries are working against the deal. But Harmon said he wants to see the package passed this week because he said the state’s budget impasse is hurting those people who don’t have a voice at the capitol.

