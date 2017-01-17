Magistrate Sets Schock Trial Date

A federal magistrate has ruled former U.S. Congressman Aaron Schock will be tried this summer on federal corruption charges.

Magistrate Judge Tom Schanzle-Haskins on Tuesday set the July 11 date for Schock's trial on fraud, filing a false tax return, theft of government funds and falsification of Federal Election Commission filings charges. The 35-year-old Schock has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Schock and some of his attorneys appeared via video-conferencing monitors while two of his attorneys and a federal prosecutor were in a courtroom in Springfield.

Last month, Schock's attorneys told U.S. District Judge Sue Myerscough there was about $400,000 left in his campaign fund. Prosecutors say they aren't opposed to allowing him to use that to pay for his legal bills, but want Schock to give advance notice..

