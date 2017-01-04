Macy's To Close In Bloomington

Macy's is closing its store in Bloomington.

The shut down by the end of the year involves 55 jobs, according to a company news release.

The nation's largest department store chain waited until after the holiday shopping season to announce the closure of 68 stores in the U.S.

Macy's CEO Terry Lundgren says the sales trend for the holiday was at the low end of the company guidance. He believes it reflects the broader challenges of much of the retail industry

The Bloomington Macy's opened at Eastland Mall in 1999 and has 154,000 square feet of space. it is one of the big anchor stores at the mall.

Other Macy's stores in Illinois that are on the closure list include ones in Alton and Bloomingdale.

The chain also announced some closures last year saying store sales continue to be impacted by changing customer behavior.

