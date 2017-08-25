Local Red Cross Volunteers Go To Texas For Hurricane Harvey Response

Five Red Cross volunteers and an emergency response vehicle from Central Illinois have been deployed—with more on the way—as Texas prepares for Hurricane Harvey to make landfall.

The Red Cross is mobilizing hundreds of trained Red Cross disaster relief workers, truckloads of kitchen supplies as well as tens of thousands of ready-to-eat meals to support this response effort. Trailers full of shelter supplies including cots and blankets are scheduled to arrive in Texas.

Locally, five Red Cross volunteers have been deployed, and the organization will be deploying additional volunteers over the weekend and into next week. A volunteer team from the Bloomington area will leave this weekend and drive the emergency response vehicle to the Houston area.

Harvey is forecast to make landfall in Texas late Friday or early Saturday as a Category 3 storm. It's predicted to slam into the Texas coast and dump torrential rains before moving eastward.

