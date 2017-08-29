 Local Group Applauds Signing Of Immigration, Police Law | WGLT

Local Group Applauds Signing Of Immigration, Police Law

By & AP 1 minute ago
  • Gov. Bruce Rauner signs the bill Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, at a Mexican restaurant in Chicago.
    Gov. Bruce Rauner signs the bill Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, at a Mexican restaurant in Chicago.
    Facebook

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner has signed a plan limiting the role local and state police in Illinois can play in cooperating with federal immigration authorities.

The narrowly-focused measure prohibits police from searching, arresting or detaining someone solely because of immigration status, or because of so-called federal immigration detainers. But local authorities would be able to hold someone if federal officials have a valid criminal warrant.

The law signed Monday takes effect immediately. It's backed by law enforcement, business and immigrant groups.

One of those groups was Illinois People’s Action, based in Bloomington. That organization helped organize a call-in day to Rauner’s office last month, urging him to sign the bill.

“For a long time we’ve been working to have everyone in our community feel safe and feel like they can trust the police, so this is definitely a step in the right direction that’s worthy of celebration,” said Clarissa Kastner of Bloomington, a leader with Illinois People’s Action.

Kastner added: “It’s a moral issue. And it’s something that affects so many people that we personally know. It’s something that we can relate to personally. It was a way to show support for all our neighbors.”

The bill (SB31) was scaled back from a wider proposal calling for the creation of “safe zones” where immigration agents couldn't make arrests. Proponents don't call it a “sanctuary” bill.

But some Republicans who oppose it characterize it that way, which comes as President Donald Trump has threatened so-called sanctuary cities such as Chicago.

WGLT depends on financial support from users to bring you stories and interviews like this one. As someone who values experienced, knowledgeable, and award-winning journalists covering meaningful stories in central Illinois, please consider making a contribution.

Tags: 
Illinois People's Action

Related Content

Social Justice Groups Want Rauner To Sign Immigrant-Friendly 'Trust Act'

By Jul 25, 2017
Illinois People's Action Facebook Page

A coalition of Bloomington-Normal social justice groups is organizing a phone campaign to urge Gov. Bruce Rauner to sign a bill that would prevent local and state police from stopping, searching or arresting residents based on their immigration or citizenship status.

Rauner Denounces Trump Ban On Muslims, Extends Illinois' Refugee Ban To Cover Iraqis

By Dec 9, 2015
Voice of America News: Henry Ridgwell from the Turkish border by Aleppo

Illinois' Republican Governor, Bruce Rauner, is denouncing recent anti-Muslim statements from his party's frontrunner for president.  But Rauner is sticking to his position on Syrian refugees. As IPR's Amanda Vinicky reports ... he's even taking it a step further.

   

4 Resign From Rauner's Office After Cartoon Flap

By AP Aug 24, 2017
Seth Perlman / The Associated Press

Four members of Gov. Bruce Rauner's communications team have resigned weeks after being hired in the wake of the Republican's conflicting response to a political cartoon that critics call racist.  