 Live NPR Blog: Total Solar Eclipse Crosses The U.S. | WGLT

Live NPR Blog: Total Solar Eclipse Crosses The U.S.

By 3 hours ago
  • The maximum eclipse locally will be at 1:17 p.m.
    The maximum eclipse locally will be at 1:17 p.m.
    Romeo Durscher / NASA

It is indeed dark during the day as a total solar eclipse makes its way from Oregon to South Carolina. Eleven states are in the path of total darkness.

Follow the astronomical phenomenon's journey across America along with NPR journalists and others experiencing the eclipse.

Loading...

WGLT depends on financial support from users to bring you stories and interviews like this one. As someone who values experienced, knowledgeable, and award-winning journalists covering meaningful stories in central Illinois, please consider making a contribution.

Tags: 
Eclipse

Related Content

Eclipse Helps Science Shine At Local Schools

By Aug 18, 2017
David Bailey / NASA

Monday’s long-awaited solar eclipse is giving Bloomington-Normal teachers an opportunity to get their students excited about science.

5 Ways Bloomington-Normal Will Be Watching The Total Eclipse

By Aug 17, 2017
NASA

Can’t make the trip down to Carbondale for Monday’s total eclipse? There’s plenty of ways to enjoy this rare event right here in Bloomington-Normal, which will get a maximum 90 percent of the Sun obscured by the Moon. That should make it seem like twilight, according to the Twin City Amateur Astronomers.

Local Educators Thank Their Lucky Star

By Aug 9, 2017
EDC

BN STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) is giving away thousands of glasses to classrooms across McLean County for safely viewing the upcoming solar eclipse.