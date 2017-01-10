A Life Of Service That Mattered: Gail Ann Briggs

The end of an era in Bloomington Normal education is fast approaching.

Unit Five School Board member Gail Ann Briggs is stepping down from the board in April.

She began her service in 1976.

Briggs has also functioned as the informal institutional memory for the school board. She says she is busy compiling those memories and records and hopes to leave them for use by the district and future board members. She also says she needs to get them out of her basement.

It takes more than one thing to get to 41 years of public service. It takes dedication, love of what you are doing, and it takes a personal reward. In this interview with GLT's Charlie Schlenker, Briggs talks about the reward she has received.