Libertarians Take Aim At Normal Township Posts

The Libertarian Party of McLean County has three candidates running for Normal Township Trustee in April.

This is a further sign the November election season has prompted greater grass roots involvement in politics. In many past cycles such positions were hard to fill. This year, Democrats are running some candidates for Township offices as well as the candidates fielded by the Republican Party.

Libertarian trustee candidate Steve Suess said a libertarian take on township government will look different from both the Republican and Democratic parties.

"Specifically in Normal Township I think it means lowering property taxes which is going to be something that is a central aspect of our platform. It is something that has been neglected by the Republicans who are in office right now," said Suess.

Christopher McDermott and Alex Nigro are also Libertarian candidates for Trustee in Normal Township.

Suess said the Libertarians will focus on transparency. He said the township web site is out-dated and does not provide specific property tax rate data.

Suess also said he and other Libertarians will take a hard look at the new Adult Recreation Center which offers programs for seniors. He says there are private sector groups that accomplish some of the same goals. While the services offered to seniors may be worthwhile, Suess said, it may not take taxpayer dollars to fund such services.

McLean County Libertarian Party Chair Bennett Morris applauded the three candidates for trustee for their efforts to give voters a choice.

"The old parties have demonstrated time and time again that they both favor tax and spend policies, especially at the local level," said Morris.

Morris said Libertarian candidates received 11,612 votes in McLean County in November's general election