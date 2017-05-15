Leading Indicators Positive For Peoria Economy

By 1 hour ago

The SCOPE report issued by the CBER at Bradley University covers quarterly measurements in Peoria and Tazewell Counties and nearby areas.
Credit Dr. Bernard Goitein / Center for Business and Economic Research, Bradley University

The head of the Center for Business and Economic Research at Bradley University says economic indicators suggest the Peoria area economy will keep on growing at a modest rate. Bernie Goitein said the Caterpillar layoffs have eased and other parts of the economy appear to be compensating.

"Local demand for housing has pushed new single family building permits up .8 percent in the quarter. So, you have this need for more housing. That's more construction and more construction jobs," said Goitein.

Another leading indicator is buoyant, too.

"Unemployment claims, willingness of employers to lay off people versus not tends to be predictive of how much economic activity there will be later. So, that decline in unemployment claims, that was good," said Goitein.

Bradley University's Center for Business and Economic Research reported first quarter results showed growth in positive territory, but slower than in several previous quarters.

Goitein said one interesting part of the job market is the number of people working is unchanged, but the number of jobs is down. That might indicate people are either quitting second jobs and or getting full time positions. Goitein said Baby Boomer retirements may be part of that shift.

WGLT depends on financial support from users to bring you stories and interviews like this one. As someone who values experienced, knowledgeable, and award-winning journalists covering meaningful stories in central Illinois, please consider making a contribution.

Tags: 
Business
Economy
Bradley University

Related Content

Unemployment Improves In Twin Cities During March

By May 1, 2017
Alachua County / Flickr

March unemployment in Bloomington Normal was down more than a full point from the same time last year.

According to the State Department of Employment Security, the jobless rate in the twin cities in March was 4.3 percent.

What's In Your Wallet?

By Apr 27, 2017
MpegMan / Flickr

You've probably seen the Capital One TV commercials, where celebrities Samuel L. Jackson and Jennifer Garner ask, "What's in your wallet?" More and more people are keeping less and less cash in their wallets, but is what's left over in your wallet something that should be there?

Busting Personal Finance Myths

By Apr 17, 2017
Paypal Petr

There is no "one-size fits all" when it comes to personal finance. There aren't many areas of life where the same rules apply to everyone, and personal finance is certainly one where each person should develop their own financial roadmap.

During Sound Ideas, Edgar Norton, Director of Illinois State University's Institute for Financial Planning and Analysis, examined some commonly-held beliefs about personal finance.