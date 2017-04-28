Lawmakers Pay Respects To Slain Bloomington Soldier

State Representative Dan Brady of Bloomington has honored a fallen soldier from Bloomington on the House floor in Springfield.

Brady spoke of 22-year old Joshua Rogers, a 2013 graduate of Normal Community High School, who became an Army Ranger Sergeant.

"Duty, honor, country,. Josh lived and served by those words. May his soul and all the souls of the warriors that preceded him in death by the mercy of God, rest in peace," said Brady.

Brady led a moment of silence in the legislature.

"Let us stand together as this body does in times of tragedy and times of loss. No matter what district we represent, at times like this we stand together and stand united in respect of those who made the ultimate sacrifice," said Brady.

Rogers was killed by small arms fire Wednesday in Afghanistan while conducting a joint U.S.-Afghan raid in the Achin District of Nangarhar Province.

Rogers graduated from Normal Community High School in 2013.

Meanwhile, the army is investigating Rogers death is a potential friendly fire incident, according to a Defense Department news release.

