About 36,000 Illinois state employees are going to vote on whether to strike. Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner’s administration and the biggest union representing state workers have been locked in a contract fight for more than a year. If union members elect to strike next month the strike would not occur immediately. In a letter to union members, the leader of the union - AFSCME - accused Rauner of pushing them to this point. Rauner’s attorney said AFSCME is rushing the strike vote.
Labor Union To Consider Strike Over Impasse With Rauner
By Tony Arnold • 5 hours ago
