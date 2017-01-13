Labor Union To Consider Strike Over Impasse With Rauner

About 36,000 Illinois state employees are going to vote on whether to strike. Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner’s administration and the biggest union representing state workers have been locked in a contract fight for more than a year. If union members elect to strike next month the strike would not occur immediately. In a letter to union members, the leader of the union - AFSCME - accused Rauner of pushing them to this point. Rauner’s attorney said AFSCME is rushing the strike vote.

