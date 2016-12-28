Judge Grants Continuance In Mellor Trial

The attorney for a Bloomington woman accused in the stabbing death of her husband has won a new court date for her client. 30-year old Sarah Mellor has pleaded not-guilty to first degree murder charges in the October death of her husband Mark Mellor. The incident followed an argument at a campground in rural Carlock.

Woodford County judge Michael Stroh granted a continuance in defense attorney Stephanie Wong's request to move the January date in order to review documents related to the case. The trial is now set to being March 13.



Mellor is a former teacher at Bloomington High School. She remains in jail and would need to post $100,000 to be released.