Joyner-Kersee Encourages Health Night Crowd To Overcome Adversity

By 7 hours ago
  • Olympic medalist Jackie Joyner Kersee at the Illinois Wesleyan University Shirk Center
    Jackie Joyner-Kersee, named by Sports Illustrated as one of the greatest athletes of the 20th Century, told track and field athletes at Illinois Wesleyan University, that mental toughness is as important as physical conditioning.
    Colleen Reynolds / WGLT
  • Olympic athlete inside Shirk Center with three athletes and a coach behind her
    Six-time Olympic Medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee gives an impromptu pep talk to the track and field athletes at Illinois Wesleyan University which hosted the Illinois Heart and Lung Foundation's Women's Health Night.
    Colleen Reynolds / WGLT
  • Jackie Joyner-Kersee at microphone
    Jackie Joyner Kersey told a Women's Health Night audience to move everyday and don't let limitations stop them from doing their best.
    Colleen Reynolds / WGLT
  • Gymnasium with chairs full of attendees at Women's Health Night event at the Shirk Center
    The smaller gym at the Illinois Wesleyan University Shirk Center was nearly full for six-time Olympic Medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee.
    Colleen Reynolds / WGLT
  • Olympic athlete on track of floor with legs up, feet in the air about two feet apart
    Olympic Gold, Silver and Bronze Medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee leads Women's Health Night participants in a series of warm-ups including this last one to build up legs and a body's core.
    Colleen Reynolds / WGLT

A six-time Olympic medal winner told attendees at last night's Women's Health Night  they can overcome obstacles because she was able to achieve her dreams despite losing her mother at age 18 and being diagnosed with severe asthma.

Jackie Joyner-Kersee said when she first learned she had asthma she treated the doctors and nurses like an enemy.  But, later she educated herself about the disease and treated it like the enemy she had to defeat. The Olympic athlete has three gold medals, one silver and two bronze and holds the world record in points for the heptathlon

She encouraged those attending the annual Illinois Heart and Lung Foundation event at Illinois Wesleyan University not to lose faith in their abilities, despite limitations. "You must see yourself through the challenges you're faced with and know that something better is going to come out of this," she said.  The now-retired track and field athlete and former pro basketball player said participants should not compare themselves to others but just do their best. "Even if you're in a chair or in a wheelchair, you can still use your arms." She also suggested reaching out for help. "We all have battles we're fighting but find someone to help you. We all can be motivational for each other."

Advice for Track and Field Athletes

Joyner-Kersee made an impromptu stop to chat with IWU Track and Field Athletes. She told them how an injury before her first Olympics in 1984 kept her mind focused too much on potential pain and dashed her hopes for a gold medal in the heptathlon which she was favored to win. "I'm not taking away anything from being a silver medalist but when you know in your heart your a gold medalist, it doesn't mean anything."

It was then she learned to always view herself as a champion crossing the finish line. "I said to myself if God blesses me to make another Olympic team, I want to be the toughest athlete out there mentally because physically I know I can do it but mentally ... injuries do that to us," she warned. Joyner-Kersee also advised the Wesleyan athletes to be careful who they keep company with because, as she put it, "Your friends? They might not be your friends.  You gotta understand your goals and what it's going to take to reach your goals."

Organizers agreed Joyner-Kersee was one of the most personable and engaging keynote speakers for the annual event, now in its 19th year.  She joked with several dozen participants as she led them in warm-ups on the Shirk Center track. "Control! You gotta control it.  Common "flip flop group" you gotta roll it in she said  laughing while demonstrating her last warm-up which had attendees flat back, feet in the air, doing small circles while forearms and hands rested on the ground.

Joyner-Kersee is from East St. Louis and when she retired, she started the  Jackie Joyner-Kersee Youth Center Foundation to encourage young people there to get involved in sports while also teaching them life skills. In 2007, she also helped establish Athletes for Hope with partners including Andre Agassi, Muhammad Ali and Mia Hamm.

