Jane Lynch Does It All: Standup Drama Singing And Comedy

Actress Jane Lynch graduated from Illinois State University in 1982. She has gone on to fame in such movies as Best In Show, A Mighty Wind, and the TV series Glee and even in a dramatic role in the series Criminal Minds.

The Emmy and Golden Globe winning Lynch will receive an honorary doctorate from ISU during Founders Day observances February 16th.

Lynch studied with ISU Professors Jean Scharfenberg, Don LaCasse and Al Goldfarb who later became Provost at ISU and President at Western Illinois University. In this interview, Lynch tells GLT's Charlie Schlenker how those people helped her develop as an actor.