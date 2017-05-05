Related Program: 
GLT's Sound Ideas

A Jam To Celebrate The Life Of A Bloomington Music Icon

By 5 minutes ago

Credit DelmarBrown.com

Bloomington lost a major musical son when Delmar Brown passed away last month from cancer at age 62. The diminutive keyboard player who wowed fellow central Illinois musicians later did the same with some of the most recognizable names in music.

After graduating from Boston's prestigious Berklee College of Music in the late 1970's, Brown played with, among others, Miles Davis, Herbie Hancock, Sting, Peter Gabriel, and Youssou N'Dour.

Brown will be musically memorialized May 7 at Jazz UpFront in his hometown. Local musicians and friends are invited to jam in a celebration of Brown's life. Fellow Bloomington High graduate and lifelong friend Chuck Tripp will be among those on hand. Via phone from his home in Chicago, he recalled a phone conversation with Brown while he was at Berklee.

"He said 'you ought to come out here, there's a lot of gigs,'" said Tripp. "I ended up going out there a couple years later. We were pursuing music careers along with another roommate. We always wondered who was going to be the first one to 'get out there' and play with some of the professionals out there."

That roommate auditioned for the legendary jazz group Weather Report, and Brown later auditioned for now guitar legend Pat Martino. He landed the gig.

"And that was a big deal out in Boston, at least with all the jazz musicians and all the people who knew Delmar. He took off from there," said Tripp.

But much more was in store. A few years later Tripp received another call from Brown.

Circa 1970's, Delmar Brown (Back row, 2nd from left) and Chuck Tripp (back row, 2nd from right)

"I was in Chicago and he said he was playing with Sting now," said Tripp. "I was totally floored. And he got tickets for his mom, as well as me and my mom and brothers and sisters. He must have got 20 tickets, you know backstage passes, man. He was like absolutely phenomenal."

The jam session to celebrate the life of Delmar Brown will be Sunday, May 7 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Jazz UpFront, 107 W. Front street in Bloomington.

WGLT depends on financial support from users to bring you stories and interviews like this one. As someone who values experienced, knowledgeable, and award-winning journalists covering meaningful stories in central Illinois, please consider making a contribution.

Tags: 
Music Features
Jazz

Related Content

Disorganizer United For Black Lives Matter Fundraiser

By Apr 12, 2017

"Whenever I call it a jazz band I do air quotes. 'Jazz.'" said Disorganizer mandolin player Stefen Robinson, gesturing with the index and middle fingers of both hands over his head.

Why?

"Because I don't even know what that means anymore," continued Robinson. "Are you talking about Miles Davis? Are you talking about Wayne Shorter? Are you talking about Kneebody?

Jazz UpFront Brings A Second Line To Front Street on Fat Tuesday

By Feb 16, 2017
Jon Norton / WGLT

The idea to "second line" through downtown Bloomington on Fat Tuesday came out of a brainstorming conversation.  Jazz UpFront owner James Gaston said he was talking with one of his employees about potential Mardi Gras events.

"She said we should have a big Mardi Gras party," said Gaston.  "We began bouncing ideas around, and I said 'we should get everyone on Front street involved and we could 'second line' down Front street with the band.'"

Moon Hooch Is Ferocious Dance Music

By Oct 20, 2016

A two saxophone, one drummer lineup playing mostly instrumental, often challenging music is probably not a path most would take to win widespread acclaim.  But both the honest (if edgy) bounciness of their music and the unadulterated joy they deliver their muscular sound is attracting new fans to New York City based Moon Hooch nightly. 

For those old enough to remember the late avant-garde saxophonist Thomas Chapin, Moon Hooch’s energy and stage movement will sound and look familiar.  When asked if the band views itself as Chapin did, that the band is a conduit rather than creator of music, drummer James Muschler said he’s still trying to comprehend music itself.