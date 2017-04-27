Jail Addition Ground Breaking Set For May Fifth

By 1 hour ago
  • This is an architect's rendering of the jail addition from the southeast.
    View Slideshow 1 of 6
    This is an architect's rendering of the jail addition from the southeast.
    Mclean County Government
  • The jail edition (pictured SE at night) will hold a mental health unit.
    View Slideshow 2 of 6
    The jail edition (pictured SE at night) will hold a mental health unit.
    McLean County Government
  • The McLean County Jail addition (pictured NW) will allow renovation of the original jail to include space for medical care.
    View Slideshow 3 of 6
    The McLean County Jail addition (pictured NW) will allow renovation of the original jail to include space for medical care.
    McLean County Government
  • This pictures the jail expansion from the north east.
    View Slideshow 4 of 6
    This pictures the jail expansion from the north east.
    McLean County Government
  • This rendering views the jail expansion from the east.
    View Slideshow 5 of 6
    This rendering views the jail expansion from the east.
    McLean County Government
  • An aerial view shows a rendering of the jail expansion (bottom right) next to the existing jail (bottom left) and the McLean County Law and Justice Center (top)
    View Slideshow 6 of 6
    An aerial view shows a rendering of the jail expansion (bottom right) next to the existing jail (bottom left) and the McLean County Law and Justice Center (top)
    McLean County Government

McLean County will break ground on its $40 million jail expansion next week.

Inmate capacity will double to 400.

County leaders pushed for the addition in part to boost mental health services. The Sheriff's department is the largest mental health service provider in the county, according to current and former County Board leaders. Those inmates now largely live in the booking area.

Bloomington and Normal sales tax dollars are funding part of the addition.

Relatives will be able to visit loved ones in jail by video instead of a prolonged and time intensive visitation security process.

The new area of the jail is supposed to open in October of next year and renovation of the existing jail for a medical area could be done in April of 2019.
     

 

Tags: 
Jail Expansion
McLean County Board
McLean County Government
Mental Health
Social Services

Related Content

County Rolls Out Mental Health Forum

By Feb 24, 2017
CBlue98 / Flickr

McLean County Government is planning a behavioral health forum as part of its continued focus on mental health issues.

County Board Chair John McIntyre said it will be May 18th.

Infill vs. New Growth Debate Extends To McLean County Board

By Apr 18, 2017
Michael Hill / WGLT

There's debate on the McLean County Board over how much priority to give improvements at an east side intersection.

County Board members agreed on more discussion for the $1.6 million project at Towanda Barnes and Ireland Grove roads.

METCOM Workers End Contract Talks And Start Again

By Feb 24, 2017
Staff / WGLT

The union representing Metcom workers in McLean County is heading back to the bargaining table with the county right after approval of the latest contract.

That's because the 23 members of the bargaining unit have been working on an expired agreement for more than a year.