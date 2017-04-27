Jail Addition Ground Breaking Set For May Fifth

McLean County will break ground on its $40 million jail expansion next week.

Inmate capacity will double to 400.

County leaders pushed for the addition in part to boost mental health services. The Sheriff's department is the largest mental health service provider in the county, according to current and former County Board leaders. Those inmates now largely live in the booking area.

Bloomington and Normal sales tax dollars are funding part of the addition.

Relatives will be able to visit loved ones in jail by video instead of a prolonged and time intensive visitation security process.

The new area of the jail is supposed to open in October of next year and renovation of the existing jail for a medical area could be done in April of 2019.

