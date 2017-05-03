IWU Finds New Provost In Texas

Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington says its next Provost comes from Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas.

Mark Brodl is currently Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs at Trinity. He's a biologist whose Phd. is from Washington University in Saint Louis, Mo. He has also chaired the Biology Department at Knox College, in Galesburg, Il.

An IWU news release indicates Brodl's scholarship focuses on heat shot responses in plant secretory cells. Those are important for plant life cycles.

IWU President Eric Jensen said he's excited to welcome Brodl to campus in July.

"The position is multifaceted, and Mark brings both practical administrative experience, stemming from his years of developing and administering academic budgets, and a strategic understanding of the intricacies involved in building and nurturing academic programs and fostering diversity. His collaborative style of leadership will serve him well here," said Jensen.

IWU said Brodl played an active role in developing Trinity's strategic plan, including a new Center for International Engagement , and in forming a new curriculum for the university.

"While we live in challenging times for higher education, Illinois Wesleyan is advantageously positioned to leverage a time of challenge as an opportunity. The vibrancy of student-faculty engagement here creates an energy that you feel the moment you walk onto campus. I’m tremendously excited about this leadership opportunity to work with faculty and President Jensen to tap that energy. I can’t wait to get started," said Brodl.

Brodl replaces Jonathan Green who is leaving to become President of Susquehanna University in Pennsylvania.