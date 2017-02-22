ISU Narrows VP Search

Illinois State University has narrowed its search for Vice President of Finance and Planning to three people.

Daniel Stephens is currently at the University of North Texas in Dallas.

Before that he held positions at schools in Idaho, Michigan, and Florida, and he has mortgage banking experience.

Josee LaRochelle has 16 years of executive level finance experience in public higher education in California, currently at San Jose State.

And Michelle Gates is now at Columbia College in Chicago. Gates' resume includes work in Boston, Abu Dhabi, Arizona, and Oregon.



ISU will bring all three to campus for public forums at the end of the month.

