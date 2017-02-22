ISU Narrows VP Search

By 14 minutes ago

The Bone Student Center is at the north end of ISU's campus.
Credit Staff / WGLT

Illinois State University has narrowed its search for Vice President of Finance and Planning to three people.

Daniel Stephens is currently at the University of North Texas in Dallas.

Before that he held positions at schools in Idaho, Michigan, and Florida, and he has mortgage banking experience.

Josee LaRochelle has 16 years of executive level finance experience in public higher education in California, currently at San Jose State.

And Michelle Gates is now at Columbia College in Chicago. Gates' resume includes work in Boston, Abu Dhabi,  Arizona, and Oregon.
    

ISU will bring all three to campus for public forums at the end of the month.    
 

Tags: 
Illinois State University
Higher Education

Related Content

Of Marvel And Morals

By 8 hours ago
Andy Roth / Flickr via Creative Commons

The battle between Marvel heroes in the recent blockbuster hit  Captain America: Civil War provides an opportunity for two Illinois State University professors to delve deep into the psycholgy of morality in the Marvel universe -- as well as our own. 

U-High Boosts AED Use After Basketball Player Collapses

By Feb 20, 2017
University High School

University High School and the family of a basketball player there are trying to turn near tragedy into life saving at other schools.

Kai Bates-Diop dropped to the floor of the gym during practice recently with sudden cardiac arrest.

The Dark History Of Chocolate

By Feb 17, 2017
Forest and Kim Star / Flickr

Many couples celebrated Valentine's Day with gifts of chocolate. But, the sweet has a sometimes bitter and complex history.

Illinois State University Anthropologist Katie Sampeck looks at the genesis of taste and how chocolate came to be.