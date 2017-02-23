ISU Lab Schools Superintendent Jumps To Morton

By 25 minutes ago

The ISU Lab Schools include Metcalf School and University High School (pictured). The mission of the Lab Schools is to serve as a teaching ground for developing college students and provide a quality education for PreK-12 children.
The University Lab Schools Superintendent is leaving to take the same job in Morton Community School District 709.

Jeff Hill has spent 12 years at ISU's Lab Schools, first as U-High Principal and  the last five years as Superintendent.

Hill said he counts himself fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with the Lab School community and its highly skilled educators, supportive parents, and outstanding students.

"I am certain the Lab Schools will continue their success due to the dedication and diligence of the Lab School community and the support of Illinois State University," said Hill.

During Hill's tenure the Lab Schools have implemented one-to-one learning, standards-based grading, and have had multiple national rankings in various publications.

Dean of the ISU College of Education Al Azinger will begin consideration for an interim replacement for Hill.
 

Education and Schools
University Lab Schools
Illinois State University

