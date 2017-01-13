ISU Board Of Trustees Recognizes Outgoing Members

Illinois State University's Board of Trustees recognized three outgoing long-term members during their quarterly meeting Friday.

Trustees Jay D. Bergman, Anne Davis, and Betty Kinser will leave the Board when their terms expire on January 16.

Davis joined the Board in 2005, during the administration of President Al Bowman. Davis has been a strong supporter of the University's Chicago Teacher Education Pipeline and the STEP-UP programs.

Davis said she is proud to see a large number of ISU graduates become teachers in the state.

"It gives them a role model even as they move out into the world of career and begin to teach," said Davis.

Jay D. Bergman joined the Board in 2003 and is the longest serving member. During his tenure, the University completed the construction of the State Farm Hall of Business, the opening of the Student Fitness Center and Cardinal Court Apartments, and improvements to Hancock Stadium.

Bergman said ISU has a unique culture that starts with the relationships between faculty and students.

"We care about each other and we're nice to each other," said Bergman. "That makes it really much more of a family atmosphere than you might find at other universities."

Bergman will continue to serve as a member of the Executive Committee of the Illinois Board of Higher Education.

Betty Kinser is the only member of the Board who worked full time at Illinois State prior to joining the Trustees. She retired from the University as the School of Art Assistant Director in 2005, and was appointed to the Board in 2006.

Kinser said she will come back to campus for games and events because she loves ISU.

"My children always say, 'You know, don't ever say anything bad about my children or ISU,'" said Kinser.

Kinser served on numerous University committees, including Educating Illinois and the Administrative Professional Council.

President Larry Dietz said all three outgoing members are terrific individuals that have different perspectives about things, but come together with Redbird experience.

"They have different insights and that's wonderful, but they're passionate and good people working for the betterment of the institution," said Dietz. "You can't do any better than that."

Governor Bruce Rauner will appoint replacements for the three members.