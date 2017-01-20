ISO Music Director Finalist Seeks To Build Audiences

Symphony Orchestras around the nation are struggling to build new audiences as their core subscribers age.

One of the finalists for the job of Illinois Symphony Orchestra Music Director has some thoughts on that problem.

Aram Demirjian and Soprano soloist Julia Bullock talk with GLT's Charlie Schlenker ahead of Friday evening's concert at the Bloomington Center For the Performing Arts. Demirjian said when he was with the Kansas City Symphony he started a concert series called Classics Uncorked, which performed weeknights.