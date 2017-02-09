Increased Flu Activity Prompts Hospitals To Limit Visitors

By 47 minutes ago

Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, pictured, is among the hospitals and health care facilities asking visitors with flu symptoms to stay home
Credit Emma Shores / WGLT

The McLean County Health Department is asking the public to voluntarily limit hospital visits due a recent increase in influenza.

Sue Grant is a registered nurse with the department. She said February is often a peak month for flu activity.

"People bring the disease with them when they travel at the holidays, and people are in parties and bigger events and this time of year, everyone is inside and cooped up together. So you have close contact with more people  and it's an easier spread for the flu that way," said Grant.

She added the request is based on anecdotal evidence reported by hospitals and health care centers in Bloomington-Normal.

"Both hospitals (Advocate BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph) are reporting seeing a large number of patients with influenza, as are the prompt-cares and walk-in clinics," Grant said.

The health department is requesting no one with flu-like symptoms visit a hospital. If a visit can't be prevented, it's suggested the visitor wear a facemask before entering. The request also suggests visitors be 18 years of age or older.

Grant said one recent study in Sweden found people are more apt to catch the flu after a cold-weather snap.

WGLT depends on financial support from users to bring you stories and interviews like this one. As someone who values experienced, knowledgeable, and award-winning journalists covering meaningful stories in central Illinois, please consider making a contribution.

Tags: 
Health and Medicine
McLean County Health Department

Related Content

Chestnut Health Announces Major Expansion

By Feb 1, 2017
Chestnut Health Systems

Chestnut Health Systems is making a major change on Bloomington's west side. 

Chief Executive Officer Russell Hagen said during a news conference, the Chestnut Family Health Center will relocate from a crowded temporary facility at 720 W. Chestnut Street to a completely remodeled 25 thousand square foot building down the street at 702 W. Chestnut. 

Hagen said the move and remodeling represent a dramatic expansion.

Illinois Hospitals Oppose Obamacare Repeal

By IPR Jan 23, 2017
Staff / WGLT

Downstate hospital executives claim repealing the Affordable Care Act without a replacement would cost the state more than 84-thousand jobs.

The Illinois Hospital Association argued having 1.2 million more Illinoisians with insurance has helped create thousands of new jobs downstate. They said if the Affordable Care Act goes, so do the jobs.