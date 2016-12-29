Illinois Unemployment Remains High, Drops In Twin Cities

By 23 minutes ago

Credit LENDINGMEMO.COM / FLICKR VIA CREATIVE COMMONS

The State Department of Employment Security says unemployment rates remained higher than the national rate in November. But, Department Director Jeff Mays noted metro areas outside of Chicago have experienced more job growth recently.

Bloomington-Normal saw gains in financial activities, leisure and hospitality, and government. Peoria's biggest growth came in professional and business services. 

According to the department's monthly report on statewide unemployment, nonfarm jobs increased by 42,800 statewide since November 2015.

That's not the case in the Twin Cities, which lost 1,200 nonfarm jobs over the year.

McLean County's unemployment rate decreased less than a point from a year ago to 4.5 percent. Peoria County's rate went down nearly a point and a half to just over 6 percent compared to November of 2015. 

November figures show an estimated 4,500 unemployed people in the Bloomington metro labor force are looking for jobs. The biggest losses in the area were in manufacturing with about 1,200 fewer jobs.

Tags: 
Unemployment

Related Content

Those Working And Those Looking For Work Drop In Twin Cities

By Nov 23, 2016
Sean McEntee / Flickr

Five thousand people in Bloomington Normal are out of work and looking for a job.

That's according to the state Department of Employment Security. The unemployment rate for the twin cities actually dropped slightly from October of a year ago. The rate last month was four-point-eight-percent.

There are eleven-thousand-jobless workers in the Peoria area seeking employment. The rate for Peoria is five-point-nine percent, which is down a full point from year ago levels.

Unemployment Rises In Twin Cities

By Oct 27, 2016
Ralph Weisheit / WGLT

The unemployment rate in Bloomington Normal rose a half point last month.

The State Department of Employment Security says the five-point-one-percent jobless rate for the twin cities is the fourth lowest of the major cities in the state behind Champaign-Urbana, Lake County, and Springfield.

BN Numbers Show Positive Trends

By Sep 28, 2016
BN Economic Development Council

All of the three major economic factors considered for the quarterly event "BN By the Numbers" show positive signs of improvement.

GLT's Willis Kern finds out more in this interview with Mike Doherty, Senior Economist with the Bloomington-based Illinois Farm Bureau. Doherty gives the presentation at Thursday's quarterly event, which will be held during the noon hour Thursday September 29 at ISU's Bone Student Center.