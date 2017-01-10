Illinois Sick Leave Revisions Await Gov. Rauner

By Tom Lisi

The Illinois General Assembly Tuesday voted to expand sick leave rights.

Under the change, people would be entitled to paid time off to care for stepchildren and domestic partners.

State Representative Peter Breen is a Republican from Lombard. He has opposed same-sex marriage, but says adding domestic partners was simply about keeping Illinois consistent with federal law.

“I don’t believe we were making a great statement on some social issue of the day, really doing anything other than trying to make sure the people of Illinois can use their Sick Leave Act,” Breen said.

The expansion of paid sick leave for stepchildren and domestic partners now goes to Governor Bruce Rauner. He already signed the initial version of mandatory paid sick leave last year. It took effect Jan. 1.

