Illinois Passes New Gun Ownership Law

By IPR 2 hours ago

Illinois FOID Card
Credit Illinois State Police

A new law meant to clean up confusion about who is eligible to buy a gun in the state goes into effect in January.

The new law is meant to ensure that FOID cards are taken away from residents who have lost their firearm licenses because there is an order of protection against them.

The state police sometimes put a stamp on cards instead of taking them away. Representative Kelly Cassidy, a Democrat from Chicago, said this caused confusion for retailers.

"We had folks who had FOID cards with red stamps on them that said, 'Not entitled to possess the gun'. Gun shop owners didn't even know what to do with it," said Cassidy. "It was a mess."

Cassidy said the law will help the state police let local law enforcement officials know when someone has lost FOID card privileges. 

"We just don't have the fast power at the state police level to go get the guns. This creates a mechanism by which the state police can notify local law enforcement. The local law enforcement is now authorized to go get the guns when someone becomes ineligible," said Cassidy. 

The legislation passed with broad bipartisan support and no opposition from the National Rifle Association.

Tags: 
Gun Control

Related Content

NBA Star Dwyane Wade: Chicago Needs Tougher Gun Laws

By AP Sep 2, 2016
Facebook

Dwyane Wade is lashing out against his hometown of Chicago's gun laws, calling them weak and saying he's urged city officials to enact changes.

Wade also says his children are afraid of police the same way he was growing up and that Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump tweeting about the murder of his cousin last week left him with "a bad taste" in his mouth.

Wade spoke out to ABC News in an interview that aired today, one day before the funeral for his cousin Nykea Aldridge - a mother of four who was shot and killed on a Chicago street last week.

Grass Roots Activists Seek To Curb Chicago Violence

By May 9, 2016
Bart Everson / Creative Commons

Chicago is looking ahead to what may be one of its most violent summers on record. Incidents of gun violence are already running 70 percent higher than last year.

Springfield-born Playwright Takes On Chicago Violence

By Aug 2, 2016
David Gatewood-Cowart

Chicago has endured more than 2,000 shootings this year and a nearly 50 percent increase in homicides. Most of those shootings were gang-related. Some have taken the lives of children.

Springfield-born singer and actress Nattalyee Randall said she felt she couldn't just sit by. She picked up a pen and began writing a play. As someone who has worked in musical theater since childhood, Randall soon found herself writing songs to tell her story.