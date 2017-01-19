Illinois Lawmakers Look Into Taxing Sugary Beverages

Illinois lawmakers are close to imposing a tax on Coke and other sugary drinks
Illinois lawmakers may be including a proposal to tax sugary drinks in the state budget.  

Senate Bill 9 would tax any drink that has five grams of sugar or more. Under the bill, distributors would be required to impose a penny-per-ounce tax on retailers. The tax would produce an estimated $560 million for state.  

Those in favor of the tax on sugary beverages believe it would be a responsible revenue generator. People opposing the bill say it could have a negative effect on the industry and its employees.  

When asked about the tax, Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner declined to comment.
 

