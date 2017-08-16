 Illinois House To Vote Next Week On School Funding Override | WGLT

Illinois House To Vote Next Week On School Funding Override

By AP 56 minutes ago
  • Mike Madigan walks
    House Speaker Michael Madigan.
    Seth Perlman / The Associated Press

The Illinois House speaker said Wednesday that his chamber will take a vote next week on overriding Gov. Bruce Rauner's veto of a school funding plan.

Michael Madigan, a Chicago Democrat, said the House will meet Aug. 23 to consider an override.

House Democrats called a vote Wednesday on legislation that incorporates the changes Rauner wants made on a new formula for financing public schools. Democrats said they wanted to gauge support for Rauner's ideas. The legislation failed with no "yes" votes, 60 against and 33 members voting "present."

Republicans complained it was a sham procedure to hide the fact that Democrats don't have enough votes for an override. Madigan criticized GOP members for not supporting their own governor's proposal.

The Senate voted to override on Sunday.

State Budget
Speaker Mike Madigan
Governor Bruce Rauner

