Illinois House Passes Peoria Lawmaker's Criminal Justice Reforms

By 50 minutes ago

Illinois State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth (D-Peoria) speaks to lawmakers about her criminal justice bill
Credit Facebook

The Illinois House has approved a plan meant to help victims of crime in some of the state's most violent neighborhoods.

The idea is that today's victims often become tomorrow's perpetrators, and early intervention by people trusted in the community could stem the cycle of violence.

It's sponsored by Democratic state Representative Jehan Gordon-Booth, from Peoria, whose stepson was shot and killed nearly three years ago.

"For far too many communities, for far too many families, for far too many neighborhoods, to lose loved ones in a violent way is normal. That does something to the psychology particularly - particularly - of the young people," Gordon-Booth said.

The measure is part of broader, bipartisan push to improve Illinois' criminal justice system. Sponsors were expected to try to get it through the Senate Tuesday.

