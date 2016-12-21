Illinois Hospital Association Sounds Obamacare Repeal Alarm

An Illinois group is warning that if Obamacare is repealed without a replacement, there could be significant human and financial consequences.

President-elect Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans made repealing the Affordable Care Act a key plank in their campaigns.

That could be expensive, says Illinois Hospital Association president A. J. Wilhelmi.

"Hospitals faced with cuts have tough decisions to make, and those decisions include laying off staff, reducing services, and putting projects on hold for infrastructure improvement, "Wilhelmi said.

He added even more important than the cost is the potential human toll. He says the rate of people without health coverage in Illinois has been cut in half since Obamacare went into effect.

Wilhelmi said without Obamacare or a replacement, health coverage would be at risk for about one million Illinoisans.