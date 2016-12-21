Illinois Hospital Association Sounds Obamacare Repeal Alarm

By 16 hours ago

Credit Tom Wilkins / Flickr

An Illinois group is warning that if Obamacare is repealed without a replacement, there could be significant human and financial consequences.

President-elect Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans made repealing the Affordable Care Act a key plank in their campaigns.

That could be expensive, says Illinois Hospital Association president A. J. Wilhelmi.

"Hospitals faced with cuts have tough decisions to make, and those decisions include laying off staff, reducing services, and putting projects on hold for infrastructure improvement, "Wilhelmi said.

He added even more important than the cost is the potential human toll. He says the rate of people without health coverage in Illinois has been cut in half since Obamacare went into effect.

Wilhelmi said without Obamacare or a replacement, health coverage would be at risk for about one million Illinoisans.

Tags: 
Health and Medicine

Related Content

U.S. Representative Rodney Davis Excited About Breaking Deadlock In Washington

By Nov 21, 2016
Staff / WGLT

GOP Congressman Rodney Davis said he looks forward to the Republican Congress led repeal of Obamacare. Davis represents a part of Bloomington-Normal in the House.

Davis said he favors the road map put forward by House Speaker Paul Ryan which would continue a prohibition on denial of insurance coverage because of pre-existing conditions after a single new enrollment period.

"We can also address some of the problems that were in place before Obamacare was shoved onto families in this country with promises that were never meant to be kept," said Davis

A Quiet Workplace Heroism

By GLT Correspondent Maria Henneberry Dec 12, 2016
Maria Henneberry

Fifteen minutes felt like 15 hours for a group of GROWMARK employees who found themselves in a situation no one would wish for, but they were thankful to be part of - once it was over.

It was an alarming incident that had an inspiring outcome.

Whooping Cough Comes to Bloomington Normal

By Dec 8, 2016
Centers For Disease Control

There have been a half dozen recent cases of Whooping Cough reported in McLean County in recent days.

Lisa Slater is a Health Department spokeswoman.

HIV/AIDS Prevention Specialist Reminds Virus Is '100% Preventable'

By Nov 28, 2016
Illinois State University

A central Illinois HIV/AIDS health educator and advocate is reminding everyone the virus and disease are completely preventable.

Chris Wade, is the HIV project coordinator at the Illinois Public Health Association; director of prevention services for Central Illinois Friends of People With AIDS; and co-chair of the Illinois Alliance for Sound AIDS Policy (ILASAP). He will give the keynote address Thursday, December 1 as World AIDS Day events wind up at Illinois State University.