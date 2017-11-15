 Illinois Grad Students Worry Over Tax Reform Changes | WGLT

Illinois Grad Students Worry Over Tax Reform Changes

By Mark Shultz 33 minutes ago
  • University of Illinois students walk across the Main Quad on campus in Urbana.
    David Mercer / AP

Graduate students at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign are worried that the Republican tax reform plan could make their education more expensive.

Right now, graduate students at the U of I get paid a stipend for their research or teaching work on campus, plus a tuition waiver. Students pay taxes on their stipend but the tuition waiver is tax-free. Under the GOP tax plan, graduate students will have to pay taxes on their tuition waiver as well.

Graduate student Jason Rock said a tax on the tuition waiver tax would push low income students out of graduate school.

“It would effectively make it so that only the affluent could pursue a higher education," Rock said.

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, whose district includes the U of I Urbana campus, published a letter opposing the tuition waiver tax. But Rock said Davis still supports the overall tax reform bill.

The university has also issued a statement opposing the tuition waiver tax portion of the GOP tax proposal.

Tax Reform
Congressman Rodney Davis
University of Illinois

