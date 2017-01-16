Illinois Bicentennial To Kick Off In December

Governor Bruce Rauner said he is looking forward to the state showcasing its history and its potential for the future during the upcoming the bicentennial. Rauner said events will take place throughout the state to mark the 200th anniversary.

"And the good news is we're kicking it off in December with the start of the full year of celebration and it's going to be fantastic," Rauner said.

There had been concerns the state had failed to plan for the occasion. However, a commission has now been formed and a logo unveiled. There's also a website at Illinois200.com.